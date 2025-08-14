Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Trust Shattered in Maharashtra's Raigad

A shocking case has emerged from Maharashtra's Raigad district, where a man and his wife allegedly killed their four-year-old niece and disposed of her body. The couple, who initially claimed to care for the child, now face severe charges following a year-long investigation.

The investigation took a significant turn when the Thane police arrested the duo, identified as Aparna Anil Makwana alias Aparna Prathamesh Kambri and her husband, Prathamesh Praveen Kambri. The police managed to recover only the victim's skull, which has been sent for forensic analysis.

The couple has been placed in police custody as authorities continue to pursue any remaining evidence. The case, initially registered as a kidnapping, is now scrutinized for murder charges after the couple's brutal confession during interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)