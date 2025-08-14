Left Menu

Manipur Security Clampdown: Militants and Arsenal Seized

Security forces in Manipur arrested nine individuals, including seven militants from various outlawed groups, across multiple districts. Arrests were part of intelligence-driven operations aimed at curbing extortion and criminal activities. Weapons including rifles and explosives were also seized in Churachandpur district.

Manipur Security Clampdown: Militants and Arsenal Seized
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, security forces in Manipur have arrested nine individuals, including seven militants belonging to various banned organizations, across Imphal East, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts, police announced on Thursday.

A collaborative effort between Manipur Police and Assam Rifles led to the arrest of an active Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) member in Imphal East. The suspect was reportedly involved in extortion activities, and the arrest was made in the Nugaipokpi Maning Leikai area on Wednesday.

Additionally, three militants, including two women, were apprehended in Kakching's Wabagai Lamkhai area. The police disclosed that ongoing intelligence-based operations have been intensifying to apprehend those engaged in extortion. These activities also resulted in the arrest of individuals from other districts, including the seizure of weapons and explosives in Churachandpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

