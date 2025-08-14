Nitish Kumar Leads Action Against Bihar Flood Crisis

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has personally surveyed the flood-ravaged districts to witness the crisis firsthand as 25 lakh people are grappling with the devastation.

Officials have identified 10 districts severely impacted by the floods, triggered by incessant rains, leading to major rivers crossing dangerous water levels.

In response to this alarming situation, Kumar chaired a crucial high-level meeting to direct officials to expedite relief measures for those affected, ensuring their safety and well-being.