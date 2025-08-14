Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Leads Action Against Bihar Flood Crisis

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surveyed flood-affected areas as 25 lakh people face devastation in 10 districts. Continued torrential rains have swollen rivers, causing serious concerns. Kumar has instructed officials to provide necessary support to affected residents, focusing on the alarming rise in river water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:09 IST
Nitish Kumar Leads Action Against Bihar Flood Crisis
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has personally surveyed the flood-ravaged districts to witness the crisis firsthand as 25 lakh people are grappling with the devastation.

Officials have identified 10 districts severely impacted by the floods, triggered by incessant rains, leading to major rivers crossing dangerous water levels.

In response to this alarming situation, Kumar chaired a crucial high-level meeting to direct officials to expedite relief measures for those affected, ensuring their safety and well-being.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025