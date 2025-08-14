Nitish Kumar Leads Action Against Bihar Flood Crisis
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surveyed flood-affected areas as 25 lakh people face devastation in 10 districts. Continued torrential rains have swollen rivers, causing serious concerns. Kumar has instructed officials to provide necessary support to affected residents, focusing on the alarming rise in river water levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has personally surveyed the flood-ravaged districts to witness the crisis firsthand as 25 lakh people are grappling with the devastation.
Officials have identified 10 districts severely impacted by the floods, triggered by incessant rains, leading to major rivers crossing dangerous water levels.
In response to this alarming situation, Kumar chaired a crucial high-level meeting to direct officials to expedite relief measures for those affected, ensuring their safety and well-being.
Advertisement