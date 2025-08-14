Left Menu

Tragic Love Turned Fatal: A Tale of Suspicion and Death

In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, Saheb Mukherjee allegedly killed his wife due to suspicions of her extra-marital affair and then took his own life by jumping in front of a train. Police discovered a suicide note and WhatsApp messages that confirmed his actions.

Updated: 14-08-2025 13:49 IST
  • India

In a chilling incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, Saheb Mukherjee allegedly murdered his wife, suspecting her of an extra-marital affair, before ending his own life by leaping in front of a moving train on Thursday.

Authorities found the body of his wife, Shilpi Mukherjee, a nurse at a local Community Health Centre, in the Nano tola area. The husband's mutilated remains were discovered along the Nandup railway tracks.

Police recovered a suicide note and WhatsApp messages from Saheb's phone asserting his culpability in the murder. Their investigation revealed an intense altercation on Wednesday night, which allegedly led Saheb to strangle his wife and bludgeon her to death before his own tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

