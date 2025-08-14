Tragic Love Turned Fatal: A Tale of Suspicion and Death
In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, Saheb Mukherjee allegedly killed his wife due to suspicions of her extra-marital affair and then took his own life by jumping in front of a train. Police discovered a suicide note and WhatsApp messages that confirmed his actions.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, Saheb Mukherjee allegedly murdered his wife, suspecting her of an extra-marital affair, before ending his own life by leaping in front of a moving train on Thursday.
Authorities found the body of his wife, Shilpi Mukherjee, a nurse at a local Community Health Centre, in the Nano tola area. The husband's mutilated remains were discovered along the Nandup railway tracks.
Police recovered a suicide note and WhatsApp messages from Saheb's phone asserting his culpability in the murder. Their investigation revealed an intense altercation on Wednesday night, which allegedly led Saheb to strangle his wife and bludgeon her to death before his own tragic demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sha'Carri Richardson Arrested for Domestic Violence
Tragic Domestic Violence Incident in Kerala: Man on the Run After Fatal Stabbing
Allegations of Harassment and Caste Discrimination in Pune Police Investigation
Sha'Carri Richardson Breaks Silence: Reflecting on Domestic Violence Incident
Alarming Assault on Autorickshaw Driver Sparks Police Investigation