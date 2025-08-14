Tragic Love Turned Fatal: A Tale of Suspicion and Death

In a chilling incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, Saheb Mukherjee allegedly murdered his wife, suspecting her of an extra-marital affair, before ending his own life by leaping in front of a moving train on Thursday.

Authorities found the body of his wife, Shilpi Mukherjee, a nurse at a local Community Health Centre, in the Nano tola area. The husband's mutilated remains were discovered along the Nandup railway tracks.

Police recovered a suicide note and WhatsApp messages from Saheb's phone asserting his culpability in the murder. Their investigation revealed an intense altercation on Wednesday night, which allegedly led Saheb to strangle his wife and bludgeon her to death before his own tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)