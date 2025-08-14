UN Experts Urge Uganda to Grant Bail to Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye and Ally

United Nations human rights experts have expressed serious concern over the repeated denial of bail to prominent Ugandan opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale, urging authorities to review their decision and ensure all proceedings comply with international human rights law.

On 8 August 2025, the Ugandan High Court rejected the pair’s bail application for the third time since their detention, citing the legal provision that mandatory bail applies only after 180 days of detention in civil prison. The court did not take into account the earlier period of deprivation of liberty the two men endured after being abducted in neighbouring Kenya and forcibly returned to Uganda in November 2024.

A Pattern of Denials and Legal Concerns

The High Court’s decision has drawn criticism for narrowly interpreting the 180-day requirement, effectively excluding time spent in detention prior to formal civil imprisonment. Legal experts and human rights advocates argue that this approach undermines the spirit of fair trial guarantees and may breach Uganda’s obligations under international human rights treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The abduction and forced return of Besigye and Lutale from Kenya in late 2024 also raise concerns under international law, particularly with respect to the prohibition of arbitrary detention and the right to liberty and security of person.

Calls for Immediate Action

Human rights officials have called on Ugandan authorities to:

Reconsider the denial of bail in light of the total period of deprivation of liberty.

Ensure prompt, fair, and transparent proceedings that respect due process rights.

Guarantee that any charges brought are consistent with international human rights standards and free from political influence.

“We urge the authorities to reconsider the decision and grant them bail,” the experts said, adding that detention should not be used as a punitive measure against political opponents or as a means to suppress dissent.

Political and Human Rights Context

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a long-time political rival of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and a former presidential candidate, has faced repeated arrests, detentions, and restrictions on his political activities over the years. His current detention, alongside Lutale, has become emblematic of concerns about shrinking civic space, judicial independence, and political freedoms in the country.

International human rights bodies have consistently called on Uganda to respect the right to peaceful political participation, protect freedom of expression and assembly, and ensure that judicial processes are free from political interference.

Broader Implications

Observers warn that the continued detention of high-profile opposition figures without bail not only undermines public confidence in the judiciary but could also heighten political tensions in Uganda.

The UN experts emphasized that arbitrary detention, denial of bail without sufficient legal justification, and failure to account for all periods of deprivation of liberty erode the rule of law and violate core human rights protections.

They concluded with a renewed call for Uganda to align its legal and judicial processes with international standards, and for the immediate granting of bail to Besigye and Lutale pending the resolution of the charges against them.