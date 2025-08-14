TDP Triumphs in Tense Pulivendula Bypoll

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged victorious in the fiercely contested Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll in Kadapa district, overcoming the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The election was marked by tensions as both parties clashed during the campaigning period.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, TDP candidate M Latha Reddy clinched victory against YSRCP's Hemanth Reddy, securing the seat with a margin of 6,716 votes. These bypolls, held on August 12 for both Pulivendula and Vontimitta Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies, drew significant attention.

The Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll is particularly pivotal due to its representation by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, adding further weight to TDP's win in this stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)