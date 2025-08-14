Sanctions Spark Controversy in Congolese Mining Sector

The United States has imposed sanctions on a prominent Congolese mining firm, CDMC, for alleged ties to armed groups and involvement in illicit mineral smuggling from Rubaya, an area in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

CDMC has denied these allegations, stating that the presence of armed groups, including PARECO-FF and M23 rebels, has made it impossible for the company to maintain legal operations. The U.S. also targeted these groups and Hong Kong-based exporters in their recent sanctions.

This effort, initiated by former President Trump's administration, aims to restore peace in the conflict-ridden region, which is a significant producer of coltan, a mineral vital to electronics and aerospace industries.