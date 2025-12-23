Left Menu

Strategic Minerals: Key to India's Defense and Technological Sovereignty

The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, in alliance with IP Bazzaar, organized a high-level forum in the capital focusing on critical minerals' role in geopolitics and national defense. Air Marshal Dixit highlighted the importance of securing mineral supply chains for India's defense readiness and technological independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:23 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, in partnership with IP Bazzaar, hosted a pivotal roundtable titled 'Minerals That Matter: Geopolitics, Sovereignty and Value Chains' in the national capital last week. The event drew focus on critical minerals, deemed significant to national security and technological sovereignty.

In his keynote, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, underscored the dependency of modern defense systems on these minerals, stressing their role as strategic enablers. He cautioned about the concentration and geopolitical sensitivity of global supply chains, highlighting import dependency as a vulnerability.

Aligned with India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he cited the country's strides in identifying critical minerals and enhancing the value chain. The forum, exclusively attended by policymakers and industry leaders, also marked the release of 30 technical reports on critical minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

