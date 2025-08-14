Deadly Wave of Attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Six Police Officers Killed

Militants in northwest Pakistan executed a series of coordinated attacks overnight, targeting police facilities and resulting in six officer fatalities, according to local authorities on Thursday.

The aggressive assaults hit police stations, checkpoints, and patrol units across seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a volatile province next to Afghanistan. Police officer Mohammad Ali Babakhel indicated the attackers employed rocket-propelled grenades, causing further casualties with nine additional officers injured.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an entrenched Islamist militant group with ties to the Afghan Taliban, has claimed accountability for these assaults. The spike in violence has strained the country's already overloaded police forces as they struggle to tackle mounting security threats.

