Deadly Wave of Attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Six Police Officers Killed

Militants in Pakistan's northwest launched eight attacks on police, killing six officers. The TTP, linked to the Afghan Taliban, claimed responsibility. These attacks come amidst increasing violence since the TTP ended a ceasefire with Pakistan in 2022. The Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies reported 335 attacks in 2024 alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Militants in northwest Pakistan executed a series of coordinated attacks overnight, targeting police facilities and resulting in six officer fatalities, according to local authorities on Thursday.

The aggressive assaults hit police stations, checkpoints, and patrol units across seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a volatile province next to Afghanistan. Police officer Mohammad Ali Babakhel indicated the attackers employed rocket-propelled grenades, causing further casualties with nine additional officers injured.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an entrenched Islamist militant group with ties to the Afghan Taliban, has claimed accountability for these assaults. The spike in violence has strained the country's already overloaded police forces as they struggle to tackle mounting security threats.

