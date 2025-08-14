Supreme Court Revisits Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Amidst Tensions
The Supreme Court is addressing a plea for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the importance of ground realities. The case underscores concerns about democratic rights following the abrogation of Article 370. The plea criticizes the Centre's failure to provide a timeline for statehood restoration.
The Supreme Court has demanded a response from the Centre regarding a plea to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, highlighting the critical ground realities affecting the region, such as the Pahalgam incident.
Chief Justice of India and the bench, including Justice K Vinod Chandran, engaged in discussions, as senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan pushed for an expedited hearing on behalf of the petitioners.
While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called for the plea's dismissal, citing past court actions, the plea by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Ahmad Malik emphasizes the violation of federal principles due to delayed statehood restoration after Article 370's abrogation.
