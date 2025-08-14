Trump's Federal Control Push: A Legal Standoff

President Donald Trump announced his intent to seek long-term federal control over Washington D.C.'s police force, citing a crime emergency. This move, however, faces potential legal hurdles and lawsuits if pursued without congressional approval due to existing legislative constraints.

The Home Rule Act of 1973 permits presidential control of the D.C. police for 30 days during emergencies, a power Trump has invoked amidst claims of rising crime. However, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser contests the President's assertions, arguing that violent crime rates have reached historic lows.

While Trump has expressed interest in broader federal oversight and a potential extension of his control, legislative approval would be necessary. The Senate, where procedural hurdles could block such efforts, remains a significant barrier. Trump's desire for federalization of police could face further challenges in applying to other cities due to differing legal frameworks and state powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)