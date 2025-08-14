U.S. Military Deployed to Counter Caribbean Drug Cartels

The United States has mobilized air and naval forces to the Southern Caribbean Sea, targeting threats from Latin American drug cartels. This decision aligns with President Trump's agenda to combat drug gangs classified as global terrorist organizations.

Details on the operation remain limited, but the move reflects Trump's commitment to cracking down on drug trafficking as part of his broader initiative to enhance national security and secure the southern border. The Pentagon has been tasked with preparing military options to counter these threats.

In recent months, the Trump administration has already deployed warships for border security and anti-drug trafficking missions. Designating cartels such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Tren de Aragua as terrorist organizations underscores the administration's intensified approach to immigration enforcement and national security.

