Pakistan Expands Anti-Terrorism Powers: Controversial Amendment Passed
Pakistan's National Assembly has passed an amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act, allowing security agencies and armed forces to detain individuals suspected of terrorism for up to three months. The move has sparked opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, citing concerns over basic human rights violations.
Pakistan
- Pakistan
In a significant legislative move, Pakistan's National Assembly has approved amendments to its anti-terrorism law, enhancing the authority of security agencies and armed forces. This development allows the detention of individuals deemed suspicious for up to three months.
The amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997 was initially included temporarily in 2014 but expired in 2016. The recent passage marks a revival of this clause, introduced by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control, Tallal Chaudhry.
While supporters of the amendment argue it's a necessary measure for national security, the primary opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, stands firmly against it, citing infringement on basic human rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
