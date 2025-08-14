Pakistan Expands Anti-Terrorism Powers: Controversial Amendment Passed

In a significant legislative move, Pakistan's National Assembly has approved amendments to its anti-terrorism law, enhancing the authority of security agencies and armed forces. This development allows the detention of individuals deemed suspicious for up to three months.

The amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997 was initially included temporarily in 2014 but expired in 2016. The recent passage marks a revival of this clause, introduced by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control, Tallal Chaudhry.

While supporters of the amendment argue it's a necessary measure for national security, the primary opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, stands firmly against it, citing infringement on basic human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)