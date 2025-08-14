Left Menu

Pakistan Expands Anti-Terrorism Powers: Controversial Amendment Passed

Pakistan's National Assembly has passed an amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act, allowing security agencies and armed forces to detain individuals suspected of terrorism for up to three months. The move has sparked opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, citing concerns over basic human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:51 IST
Pakistan Expands Anti-Terrorism Powers: Controversial Amendment Passed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legislative move, Pakistan's National Assembly has approved amendments to its anti-terrorism law, enhancing the authority of security agencies and armed forces. This development allows the detention of individuals deemed suspicious for up to three months.

The amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997 was initially included temporarily in 2014 but expired in 2016. The recent passage marks a revival of this clause, introduced by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control, Tallal Chaudhry.

While supporters of the amendment argue it's a necessary measure for national security, the primary opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, stands firmly against it, citing infringement on basic human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025