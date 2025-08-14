Tragedy Strikes Off Lampedusa: Migrant Shipwreck Claims 26 Lives

In a devastating maritime tragedy, a migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa resulted in at least 26 deaths, with 60 survivors brought to safety, according to the Italian coastguard. Search and rescue operations persist as authorities fear additional bodies may be missing in the turbulent seas.

The incident unfolded when an Italian law enforcement patrol aircraft detected a capsized vessel and floating bodies about 14 miles away from Lampedusa. The migrants, departing from Libya's Tripoli area, switched to another boat after their original vessel began taking on water, leading to a capsizing in rough conditions.

This disaster highlights the ongoing migrant crisis across the Mediterranean, where, per the UNHCR, 675 individuals have perished this year. Italy's government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, vows stronger measures against human smuggling and irregular migration while expressing condolences for the lives lost.

