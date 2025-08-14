Left Menu

Pacific Islands Forum Excludes Major Donors, Sparks Debate

The Pacific Islands bloc decided to exclude 21 donor countries, including the United States and China, from a key political meeting. Intense discussions in Fiji highlighted tensions related to Taiwan's participation. The decision aligns with pressure from China and prompts concern from other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:53 IST
Pacific Islands Forum Excludes Major Donors, Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pacific Islands Forum made headlines with its contentious decision to exclude 21 donor countries, including global influencers such as the United States and China, from its premier political assembly. This exclusion follows a heated dialogue among Pacific leaders in Fiji.

Officials attribute the move to the Solomon Islands' stance as next month's meeting host, under external pressure from China to prevent Taiwan's participation. Pacific leaders emphasized the importance of regional independence and setting their own agendas, resisting external pressures.

Reactions have been mixed, with New Zealand advocating for regional unity and China denying exclusions. The US expressed disappointment, stressing inclusive participation while Taiwan reaffirmed its role as a development partner. The diplomatic scenario unfolds amid China's claim over Taiwan, countered by Taiwan's insistence on its independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025