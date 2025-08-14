Pacific Islands Forum Excludes Major Donors, Sparks Debate

The Pacific Islands Forum made headlines with its contentious decision to exclude 21 donor countries, including global influencers such as the United States and China, from its premier political assembly. This exclusion follows a heated dialogue among Pacific leaders in Fiji.

Officials attribute the move to the Solomon Islands' stance as next month's meeting host, under external pressure from China to prevent Taiwan's participation. Pacific leaders emphasized the importance of regional independence and setting their own agendas, resisting external pressures.

Reactions have been mixed, with New Zealand advocating for regional unity and China denying exclusions. The US expressed disappointment, stressing inclusive participation while Taiwan reaffirmed its role as a development partner. The diplomatic scenario unfolds amid China's claim over Taiwan, countered by Taiwan's insistence on its independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)