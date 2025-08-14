Left Menu

Path to Peace: Key Principles for Ending Gaza Conflict

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel outlined five principles crucial to resolving the conflict in Gaza. These include establishing a non-Israeli civil administration, releasing hostages, disarming Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza, and ensuring Israel maintains security control.

The Israeli government has presented a strategic framework aimed at resolving the enduring conflict in Gaza. On Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel emphasized the formation of a non-Israeli, peaceful civilian administration as a critical component of these efforts.

Haskel outlined the comprehensive strategy which also includes demanding the release of hostages still held by Hamas and the group's complete disarmament. The proposed measures are envisioned to demilitarize Gaza, aiming for a reduction in hostilities.

Additionally, Israel is committed to retaining overriding security control to ensure long-term stability and peace in the region, according to Haskel. This plan marks a significant diplomatic effort to bring peace to the volatile area.

