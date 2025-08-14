Path to Peace: Key Principles for Ending Gaza Conflict
Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel outlined five principles crucial to resolving the conflict in Gaza. These include establishing a non-Israeli civil administration, releasing hostages, disarming Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza, and ensuring Israel maintains security control.
The Israeli government has presented a strategic framework aimed at resolving the enduring conflict in Gaza. On Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel emphasized the formation of a non-Israeli, peaceful civilian administration as a critical component of these efforts.
Haskel outlined the comprehensive strategy which also includes demanding the release of hostages still held by Hamas and the group's complete disarmament. The proposed measures are envisioned to demilitarize Gaza, aiming for a reduction in hostilities.
Additionally, Israel is committed to retaining overriding security control to ensure long-term stability and peace in the region, according to Haskel. This plan marks a significant diplomatic effort to bring peace to the volatile area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel says Hamas starving hostages; Security Council members say Israel starving Palestinians
Ireland calls for hostages' release after gunmen storm Haiti orphanage
Netanyahu Appeals to Red Cross for Gaza Hostages
The Agony of Hostages: A Dire Call for Ceasefire Amidst Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Heart-Wrenching Videos of Gaza Hostages Intensify Ceasefire Calls in Israel