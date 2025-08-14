Turkey-Syria Military Cooperation Agreement Takes Shape Amid Tensions

In a significant move, Turkey has formalized a military cooperation accord with Syria, committing to supply weapons systems and logistical support. According to a source from the Turkish Defence Ministry, Ankara will also provide training to the Syrian army on utilizing such equipment if the need arises.

This development marks a deeper engagement by Turkey, a NATO ally, which has pledged support for Syria since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The cooperation seeks to reframe Syria's military, rebuild state institutions, and preserve the nation's territorial integrity. The accord follows extensive negotiations culminating in a Wednesday signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Amid these developments, Turkey has criticized the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for not upholding an earlier agreement designed to integrate the SDF into Syria's state apparatus. Ankara warns that non-compliance threatens Syria's unity, reiterating its readiness for military intervention if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)