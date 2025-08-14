Cloudburst Tragedy in Kishtwar: Relief Efforts Intensified

A massive cloudburst in the remote village of Chasoti in Kishtwar has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, with more casualties feared, according to officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged comprehensive support during discussions with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister.

The cloudburst struck as crowds gathered for the Machail Mata yatra, turning the 8.5 km trek to the shrine into a path of devastation. The National Disaster Response Force is actively engaged in relief and rescue operations, following immediate directives from central authorities.

Amit Shah reassured the public that the central government stands in solidarity with those affected by the disaster. He highlighted ongoing efforts by local administrations and affirmed that further necessary assistance will be provided to manage the crisis effectively.