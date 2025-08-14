Left Menu

Cloudburst Tragedy in Kishtwar: Relief Efforts Intensified

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured support to Jammu and Kashmir after a devastating cloudburst hit Kishtwar's Chasoti village, killing at least 12 people. The National Disaster Response Force is conducting rescue operations as more casualties are feared. The central government is closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive cloudburst in the remote village of Chasoti in Kishtwar has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, with more casualties feared, according to officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged comprehensive support during discussions with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister.

The cloudburst struck as crowds gathered for the Machail Mata yatra, turning the 8.5 km trek to the shrine into a path of devastation. The National Disaster Response Force is actively engaged in relief and rescue operations, following immediate directives from central authorities.

Amit Shah reassured the public that the central government stands in solidarity with those affected by the disaster. He highlighted ongoing efforts by local administrations and affirmed that further necessary assistance will be provided to manage the crisis effectively.

