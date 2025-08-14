NITI Aayog’s Fifth Consultative Meet Charts Roadmap for Boosting Ease of R&D

NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), convened the Fifth Consultative Meeting on “Ease of Doing Research & Development (R&D)” on August 12–13, 2025, at Science City, Ahmedabad. The high-level gathering brought together over 110 participants, including heads of leading academic and research institutions, senior policymakers, and representatives from state and central agencies, to deliberate on strategies for strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem.

The consultative forum aimed to build consensus on a shared agenda—reducing procedural barriers, improving access to knowledge resources, fostering translational research, and creating a more enabling environment for high-impact R&D. The discussions also focused on the need to enhance institutional competitiveness and align national R&D objectives with India’s broader development vision.

Opening Session and Key Addresses

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Narottam Sahoo, Advisor and Member Secretary, GUJCOST, who emphasized Gujarat’s proactive approach to nurturing scientific research and innovation. Prof. Vivek Kumar Singh, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog, outlined the pressing need for structural reforms, agile regulatory frameworks, and stronger institutional governance to accelerate India’s research capabilities.

Ms. P. Bharathi, IAS, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building a robust and future-ready research ecosystem, aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Dr. Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC)–ISRO, announced a 12-day space science outreach programme in celebration of National Space Day, highlighting the importance of inspiring young minds and promoting scientific literacy. He also stressed the need for a streamlined and responsive R&D environment to keep pace with global advancements.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, former Director General of CSIR and one of India’s most respected science leaders, provided an incisive assessment of the national R&D landscape. He identified systemic gaps—ranging from inadequate funding flows to bureaucratic hurdles—and recommended actionable strategies to improve efficiency, foster innovation, and encourage interdisciplinary collaboration.

Deliberations and Strategic Focus Areas

The two-day programme featured multiple thematic sessions centered around:

Strengthening the R&D Ecosystem: Establishing integrated networks of institutions, laboratories, and industry partners to promote synergy and knowledge sharing.

Enhancing Funding and Regulatory Frameworks: Advocating for transparent, predictable, and time-bound funding mechanisms, alongside streamlined compliance processes.

Improving Access to Knowledge Resources: Expanding open access initiatives, national repositories, and collaborative research platforms.

Administrative Agility and Regulatory Responsiveness: Reducing procedural friction in project approvals, ethics clearances, and procurement cycles.

Promoting Translational Research: Bridging the gap between academic discoveries and market-ready innovations through industry partnerships and commercialization pathways.

Closing Remarks and Future Outlook

On the second day, Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, delivered the valedictory address, calling for institutional benchmarking, simplification of compliance requirements, and robust academia-industry linkages to create globally competitive research institutions. He underscored that reducing friction at every stage of the research lifecycle is essential to advancing India’s scientific goals and achieving self-reliance in critical technology domains.

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation of NITI Aayog’s commitment to driving policy reforms that will make India an attractive destination for researchers, innovators, and global collaborations. The insights and recommendations generated during the discussions will feed into the formulation of a national strategy to improve the ease of doing R&D in India, positioning the country as a leader in innovation-driven growth.