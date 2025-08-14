BSNL Launches Nationwide Network-Level Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing Protection

In a landmark step towards enhancing digital safety for millions of mobile subscribers, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the nationwide rollout of its advanced network-side Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing protection system. This cutting-edge solution operates entirely at the network level—requiring no app installation or manual configuration by customers—and aims to protect users from malicious links embedded in fraudulent SMS messages.

The service, now live across multiple BSNL circles, detects suspicious or phishing URLs in real time and blocks them before they ever reach a customer’s phone. Legitimate communications such as one-time passwords (OTPs), banking alerts, and government messages continue to be delivered seamlessly, in full compliance with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) framework.

Technology Behind the Protection

The system has been developed in partnership with Tanla, a leading India-based cloud communications platform. It leverages a robust combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), reputation intelligence, link expansion, and deep learning to scan and score incoming messages instantly at line-rate.

This technology works in tandem with the industry’s blockchain-enabled DLT infrastructure—already widely adopted by Indian telecom operators—to curb spam and unsolicited messages. It has been recognized for achieving over 99% efficacy against smishing attacks, demonstrating its capability to operate at national scale. Additionally, it is integrated with major web and messaging platforms to rapidly take down malicious campaigns as they emerge.

Impressive Detection Statistics

BSNL’s No-Spam solution is already delivering measurable results:

Over 1.5 million scam messages detected daily

35,000+ unique fraudulent links identified each month

60,000 scam WhatsApp and mobile numbers flagged monthly

The system is powered by four proprietary AI/ML engines, along with advanced NLP modules and deep learning algorithms that continuously adapt to evolving cybercrime tactics.

Customer Impact: Safety by Default

For BSNL mobile users, this protection is automatically enabled—no subscription or activation steps are required. By intercepting and blocking malicious-link SMS messages before delivery, BSNL is drastically reducing the risks of credential theft, payment fraud, and other forms of cybercrime.

Nationwide Rollout and Availability

Following a successful preview at India Mobile Congress 2024, the solution is now being extended nationwide as part of phased cutovers across BSNL circles. The service is active by default for all mobile subscribers in live regions, ensuring that millions of Indians can communicate more safely without compromising on convenience.

For further information, BSNL customers can contact 1800-180-1503 or visit www.bsnl.co.in.

By introducing this powerful security measure, BSNL is not only keeping India connected but also safeguarding digital trust in an era of growing cyber threats.