High-Stakes Diplomacy: Alaska Talks Hold Promise for Ukraine Peace
A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska offers a crucial opportunity to make headway in resolving the Ukraine conflict. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of unity and firm determination to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.
- United Kingdom
The upcoming talks in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen as a pivotal opportunity to advance peace in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced on Thursday.
Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer emphasized a strong sense of unity and determination to secure enduring peace.
Zelenskiy arrived in London to solidify European backing against any peace deal that might compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
