High-Stakes Diplomacy: Alaska Talks Hold Promise for Ukraine Peace

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska offers a crucial opportunity to make headway in resolving the Ukraine conflict. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of unity and firm determination to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The upcoming talks in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen as a pivotal opportunity to advance peace in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced on Thursday.

Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer emphasized a strong sense of unity and determination to secure enduring peace.

Zelenskiy arrived in London to solidify European backing against any peace deal that might compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity.

