High-Stakes Diplomacy: Alaska Talks Hold Promise for Ukraine Peace

The upcoming talks in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen as a pivotal opportunity to advance peace in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced on Thursday.

Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer emphasized a strong sense of unity and determination to secure enduring peace.

Zelenskiy arrived in London to solidify European backing against any peace deal that might compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity.

