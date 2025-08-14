Left Menu

Allegations Surge: Israeli Airstrike on Evin Prison Denounced as 'War Crime'

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of committing a potential war crime in its airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison, highlighting indiscriminate attacks and subsequent mistreatment of prisoners by Iranian authorities. The attack targeted vital prison areas, sparking international scrutiny amidst ongoing Iran-Israel conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Human Rights Watch alleged Thursday that an Israeli airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison amounted to a potential war crime, while simultaneously accusing Tehran of mistreating prisoners following the attack.

The airstrike on June 23 struck vital parts of the notorious facility, causing significant casualties among inmates, their families, and prison staff. Iranian authorities reported an initial death toll of 71, later revised to 80, though the motive for targeting the prison remains unclear.

Despite reports of peaceful prisoner transfers by Iranian state media, Human Rights Watch and relatives suggest instances of violence during the evacuation, with some prisoners reportedly disappearing post-strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

