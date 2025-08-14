Allegations Surge: Israeli Airstrike on Evin Prison Denounced as 'War Crime'

Human Rights Watch alleged Thursday that an Israeli airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison amounted to a potential war crime, while simultaneously accusing Tehran of mistreating prisoners following the attack.

The airstrike on June 23 struck vital parts of the notorious facility, causing significant casualties among inmates, their families, and prison staff. Iranian authorities reported an initial death toll of 71, later revised to 80, though the motive for targeting the prison remains unclear.

Despite reports of peaceful prisoner transfers by Iranian state media, Human Rights Watch and relatives suggest instances of violence during the evacuation, with some prisoners reportedly disappearing post-strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)