Honoring Heroes Behind Bars: Maharashtra's Jail Officials Shine
Eight dedicated members of Maharashtra's prisons department, including a notable husband-wife duo from Thane Central Jail, have been recognized with prestigious police medals. These accolades, announced by the Union government, honor their exceptional service and commitment in managing the state's challenging prison environment.
- Country:
- India
A remarkable duo from Thane Central Jail has been recognized among eight personnel from Maharashtra's prison department awarded police medals as announced on Independence Day eve by the Union government.
The prestigious service awards honor 1,090 police officers overall, celebrating excellence across various central and state forces, with specific accolades for gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious service.
Highlighted by the recognition of Rani and Rajaram Bhosale with the President's Medal for Meritorious Service, this appreciation reflects their enduring commitment to prison management, setting a benchmark for integrity and dedication, as applauded by Suhas Warke, Additional Director General of Police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations
New Delhi's Safeguard Strategy: Ensuring a Secure Independence Day
Delhi Enacts Aerial Ban: Key Security Measure for Independence Day
PM Modi Seeks Public Input for Independence Day Speech
Punjab Police Amplifies Security Ahead of Independence Day 2025