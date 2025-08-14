Syria’s Dark Chapter: Investigating War Crimes in Sectarian Violence

U.N. investigators unveiled distressing revelations detailing probable war crimes committed by both Syrian interim government forces and those loyal to the ousted Assad regime. The violence, predominantly targeted towards the Alawite community, reached a tragic apex with about 1,400 people killed in March, marking it as one of Syria's darkest phases since Assad's departure.

Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, leading the U.N. inquiry, described the violence's scale and brutality in the 56-page report as 'deeply disturbing.' The documentation relied on over 200 interviews with victims and witnesses, highlighting acts of murder, torture, and inhumane practices, particularly affecting Alawite men, women, and children.

The U.N. Syria Commission continues to investigate incidents in Homs, Latakia, and Tartus. Despite steps taken by the interim government to address these crimes, international bodies, including the U.S., emphasize the need for accountability and prevention to support Syria's rebuilding efforts.

