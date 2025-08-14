Turkey Strengthens Military Ties with Syria Amid SDF Tensions

Turkey has solidified its military ties with Syria, agreeing to supply weapons systems and logistical support under a newly signed accord. A source from the Turkish Defence Ministry stated that this cooperation includes training the Syrian army in the use of such equipment, if necessary.

Turkey, a long-time ally of Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, is committed to supporting the restructuring and revitalization of Syria's military forces. This week, foreign and defense ministers from both nations inked a memorandum of understanding to foster military coordination, training, and equipment procurement.

Tensions persist with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whom Turkey views as a terrorist group. Despite a March agreement aimed at integrating the SDF into the Syrian state, Ankara remains cautious and reserves the right to military action, accusing the SDF of actions threatening Syria's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)