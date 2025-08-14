Left Menu

Pakistan's New Army Rocket Force Heightens Military Tensions with India

Pakistan announces the creation of an Army Rocket Force to enhance its missile combat capabilities, escalating military tension with India. The move, revealed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to strengthen Pakistan’s conventional warfare capacity. Indian officials accuse Pakistan of using anti-India rhetoric to divert attention from internal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move set to amplify military tensions in South Asia, Pakistan has announced the creation of a new Army Rocket Force to bolster its missile combat capabilities against India. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif disclosed this development during a ceremony in Islamabad, noting the force will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The establishment of this force emerges as Pakistan recalls its historical conflict with India ahead of its 78th Independence Day. Senior officials suggest the primary role of the new command will be the strategic handling and deployment of missiles during conventional warfare, explicitly indicating its focus on India.

The announcement has drawn criticism from India, whose foreign ministry accuses Pakistan of inciting anti-India sentiment to deflect from domestic shortcomings. This development adds to the longstanding military rivalry that has persisted since both nations gained independence in 1947, largely centered around the disputed Kashmir region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

