Delhi High Court to Review AAP's Petition for Kejriwal's Official Residence

The Delhi High Court is set to evaluate the Aam Aadmi Party's request for official residential accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal, its national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister. The plea argues that Kejriwal is eligible under guidelines for party leaders who lack official housing elsewhere.

  • India

The Delhi High Court is poised to assess a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on August 25, seeking residential accommodation in New Delhi for its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Justice Sachin Datta has postponed the detailed hearing to listen to AAP's appeal for the Centre to provide housing for Kejriwal. According to the petition, political party leaders are eligible for housing if they do not own another residence or receive accommodations elsewhere.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra highlighted in the court that all necessary conditions are fulfilled for Kejriwal to receive a centrally located residence, noting previous petitions for office space were also successful after similar requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

