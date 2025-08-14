Smotrich's Settlement Plans: A New Chapter in West Bank Division

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has re-ignited a longstanding controversy by declaring the initiation of a West Bank settlement plan long frozen. His office claims the initiative will 'bury' the notion of a Palestinian state, sparking international backlash.

According to Smotrich, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump support the revival of the E1 development plan, although official affirmations are yet to surface. Palestinian authorities and numerous allies have condemned the settlement as a flagrant violation of international law.

The move has been met with international condemnation, with detractors arguing it jeopardizes prospects for peace in the region. Support from settlers remains, but international resistance may prove economically and diplomatically isolating for Israel.

