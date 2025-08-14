Global Political and Economic Events: Highlights

The comprehensive diary tracks a myriad of global political and economic events. Key highlights include Turkish Ministerial talks in Doha focusing on Gaza, Syria, and other bilateral discussions, which are slated to conclude this week.

The list also details significant upcoming visits from foreign officials like the visit of Singapore's Deputy PM to India and Peru's President visiting ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta, marking a crescendo in diplomatic engagements across continents.

Further, the diary notes pivotal anniversaries such as the 78th anniversaries of both Pakistan and India's independence, alongside major elections in countries like Bolivia, Ukraine talks in Alaska, and cultural celebrations like the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

