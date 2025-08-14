Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims Lives in Jammu & Kashmir
A devastating cloudburst in Chositi, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed at least 30 lives, including two CISF personnel, with many still missing. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have expressed their condolences and urged authorities to speed up relief and rescue efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A deadly cloudburst ravaged the remote village of Chositi in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming at least 30 lives, among them two CISF personnel.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi have both voiced their sorrow over the tragic event, urging authorities to hasten relief and rescue operations.
Large-scale rescue operations are currently being conducted by NDRF, SDRF, police, Army, and local volunteers, as efforts continue to locate the missing and provide aid to affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cloudburst
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Kishtwar
- rescue
- relief
- Chositi
- disaster
- Machail Mata
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Miraculous Rescue: Security Forces Survive Bus Plunge in Kashmir River
ITBP Bus Tragedy: Rescue Operation Underway in Jammu and Kashmir
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Madhya Pradesh's Severe Flooding
Heroic Rescue: Indian Workers Honored for Sinkhole Salvage
Floods Devastate Madhya Pradesh: Army Deployed for Rescue