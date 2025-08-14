Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims Lives in Jammu & Kashmir

A deadly cloudburst ravaged the remote village of Chositi in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming at least 30 lives, among them two CISF personnel.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi have both voiced their sorrow over the tragic event, urging authorities to hasten relief and rescue operations.

Large-scale rescue operations are currently being conducted by NDRF, SDRF, police, Army, and local volunteers, as efforts continue to locate the missing and provide aid to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)