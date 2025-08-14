Karnataka Minister Calls for Vigilance in Jail Treatment of Actor Darshan
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasizes the need for caution following the Supreme Court's warning about preferential treatment given to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in jail. The court revoked Darshan's bail, highlighting his influence and potential threat to justice while urging strict adherence to the law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has called for heightened vigilance following the Supreme Court's stern warning concerning celebrity treatment reportedly extended to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa while in prison.
Reacting to questions after the apex court's revocation of bail to Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case, Parameshwara insisted on a dutiful response from the DGP Prisons and stressed that no one is above the law.
The Supreme Court cautioned against any special privileges in jail and highlighted the risks posed by Darshan's influence, calling for stringent implementation of legal standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Critiques Handling of 2000-Person Cash-for-Jobs Scam in Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Justice Varma's Inquiry: A Judicial Quandary
Supreme Court Examines Justice Varma's Inquiry Panel Challenge
Pune court rejects temporary bail application of father of juvenile driver involved in May 2024 Porsche car crash.
Supreme Court Rules on Liability in Sudden Brake Road Accident