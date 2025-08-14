Karnataka Minister Calls for Vigilance in Jail Treatment of Actor Darshan

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has called for heightened vigilance following the Supreme Court's stern warning concerning celebrity treatment reportedly extended to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa while in prison.

Reacting to questions after the apex court's revocation of bail to Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case, Parameshwara insisted on a dutiful response from the DGP Prisons and stressed that no one is above the law.

The Supreme Court cautioned against any special privileges in jail and highlighted the risks posed by Darshan's influence, calling for stringent implementation of legal standards.

