Controversial Settlement Plan Sparks Global Condemnation
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich plans to revive a controversial settlement in Maale Adumim, threatening the prospects for a Palestinian state. The plan, supported by Netanyahu and Trump, has drawn condemnation as illegal by Palestinians, international allies, and human rights groups. The EU and Qatar have criticized the move.
In a move that has stirred international disapproval, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has announced the revival of a long-contested settlement plan in the West Bank town of Maale Adumim. This development, approved by Prime Minister Netanyahu and former U.S. President Trump, poses a direct threat to the concept of a Palestinian state.
Condemned as illegal by Palestinians, allies, and campaigners, the plan involves constructing over 3,000 new homes for Israeli settlers, effectively dividing the territory and undermining peace efforts. Concerns about further isolating Israel have been raised, especially as the EU reiterates that annexation outside political agreements violates international law.
Rights groups, such as Peace Now, warn that this settlement expansion could entrench the division within Palestinian lands, making a two-state solution unattainable. As international pressure mounts, Smotrich's plan faces widespread criticism from various global actors including Norway and Qatar.
