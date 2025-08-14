Outrage in the Assembly: Balrampur Gangrape Sparks Debate on Women's Safety

A disturbing case of gang rape involving a 21-year-old mentally challenged woman in Balrampur has intensified calls for improved women's safety in Uttar Pradesh. The incident became a focal point in the state Assembly's 'Vision 2047' deliberations.

The woman was reportedly attacked late Monday night by two men as she walked home. The State Assembly saw heated criticism of the government's law and order track record, despite claims of achievements in women's empowerment.

The accused have been arrested after a confrontation with police. The victim is receiving medical treatment, and her condition is stable, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)