Maharashtra Police Honored with Independence Day Medals

On Independence Day, seven police officers from Maharashtra were celebrated for their bravery and awarded gallantry medals. Additionally, three officers received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 39 were recognized with the Medal for Meritorious Service, according to an official announcement made on Thursday.

The Union Home Ministry revealed that a total of 1,090 police personnel from central and state forces would be awarded service medals. This includes 233 officers receiving the Gallantry Medal, 99 the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and 758 the Medal for Meritorious Service nationwide.

The gallantry medal was awarded to seven Maharashtra police officers, one posthumously, for their bravery in an encounter against Maoists in Gadchiroli district. The official list includes assistant inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables who have shown exceptional valor, alongside others recognized for distinguished service across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)