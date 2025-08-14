Left Menu

Tribal Uproar: The Controversy Surrounding Gujarat's River Linking Project

The opposition Congress in Gujarat accuses BJP of potentially displacing 50,000 tribal families through the Par-Tapi-Narmada river linking project. Despite previous assurances of the project's deferment, recent claims by the Union government suggest ongoing considerations, sparking demands for a formal abandonment declaration.

  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress in Gujarat has charged the ruling BJP with misleading the tribal community regarding the Par-Tapi-Narmada river linking project. This accusation arises amidst fears of displacement of nearly 50,000 tribal families if the project proceeds.

Despite the state government's previous assertion of shelving the project, fresh tensions emerged following a reported development of a Detailed Project Report by the Union government. This has led to renewed protests, with Congress MLA Anant Patel spearheading the demonstration.

Congress has demanded a white paper from the Centre, seeking a firm declaration against the project's implementation. The issue underscores ongoing concerns over tribal land rights and environmental impacts, with political leaders urging clarity and transparency from both state and central governments.

