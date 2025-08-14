Courtroom Chaos: Rice Throwing Incident Leads to Judicial Discipline
A Delhi court penalized Dr. Chander Vibhas for disrupting proceedings by throwing rice. The judge emphasized the importance of courtroom decorum and reprimanded the unusual act, highlighting statutes against such disruptions. After an apology, Vibhas received a punishment of imprisonment till the court rising and a fine.
- India
In a bizarre courtroom incident, a Delhi court sentenced Dr. Chander Vibhas to imprisonment till its rising after he was found throwing rice inside the courtroom, thereby disrupting judicial proceedings.
Additional sessions judge Shefali Barnala Tandon was informed that the accused deliberately caused a disturbance, halting the session for about 15-20 minutes as cleaning ensued.
The judge, underscoring courtroom decorum, mentioned legislation protecting judicial processes, and, upon the accused's apology, sentenced him to a brief imprisonment and a Rs 2,000 fine to maintain court dignity.
