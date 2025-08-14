Left Menu

Courtroom Chaos: Rice Throwing Incident Leads to Judicial Discipline

A Delhi court penalized Dr. Chander Vibhas for disrupting proceedings by throwing rice. The judge emphasized the importance of courtroom decorum and reprimanded the unusual act, highlighting statutes against such disruptions. After an apology, Vibhas received a punishment of imprisonment till the court rising and a fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:09 IST
Courtroom Chaos: Rice Throwing Incident Leads to Judicial Discipline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre courtroom incident, a Delhi court sentenced Dr. Chander Vibhas to imprisonment till its rising after he was found throwing rice inside the courtroom, thereby disrupting judicial proceedings.

Additional sessions judge Shefali Barnala Tandon was informed that the accused deliberately caused a disturbance, halting the session for about 15-20 minutes as cleaning ensued.

The judge, underscoring courtroom decorum, mentioned legislation protecting judicial processes, and, upon the accused's apology, sentenced him to a brief imprisonment and a Rs 2,000 fine to maintain court dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025