Cobra Stunt: Farmer's Unusual Protest Brings Attention to Grievance

An elderly farmer attempted to release a cobra in a government office to highlight his removal from the ration card after his wife's death. Frustrated by the lack of resolution, he resorted to this dramatic act. Police handled the situation by counseling him and safely releasing the snake.

An elderly farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district orchestrated a startling protest on Thursday, involving a cobra, to spotlight his unresolved grievance with local authorities. The incident unfolded as the farmer attempted to release the snake in the District Magistrate's office, aiming to compel officials to rectify his issue.

Identified as Radheyshyam Maurya, the sixty-year-old farmer was intercepted by police near the old tehsil locality. His peculiar behavior, carrying a polythene bag with a milk can and a baby cobra, aroused suspicion from Brahmasthan police outpost in-charge Vivek Rao Suryavanshi, leading to questioning.

Maurya revealed his distress stemmed from being wrongly omitted from the ration card following his wife's demise, despite repeated pleas to the supply office. He named a sympathetic clerk in the supply department but claimed the problem persisted. The police counseled him, safely released the cobra into nearby forests, and documented the incident.

