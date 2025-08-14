Justice Department Shocker: Sandwich Throw Leads to Felony Charge Amid Federal Crackdown
Sean Dunn, a Justice Department employee, faces a felony charge for throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during President Trump's crime crackdown in D.C. His arrest is part of a controversial federal effort to control local crime, drawing mixed reactions from residents.
An unusual incident involving a U.S. Justice Department employee has captured national attention amidst President Donald Trump's intensified crime crackdown in Washington, D.C. Sean Dunn, 37, allegedly threw a sandwich at a federal agent, subsequently facing a felony assault charge.
Dunn, who assisted with international cases in the Criminal Division, was promptly dismissed after the incident came to light, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to one year in prison. This episode underscores heightened tensions as federal agents intensify their presence in D.C., aiming to address what the Trump administration deems a crime emergency.
The incident has provoked mixed responses from local residents, some of whom criticize the federal agents' presence. On Wednesday, officers in Navy Yard were met with resistance and criticism. Dunn, arrested on site after openly admitting to the act, is among several individuals apprehended as federal agents continue their aggressive campaign in the city.
