SIT Probe Intensifies in Dharmasthala Mass Graves Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensified its investigation into the alleged discovery of mass graves in Dharmasthala by conducting a thorough spot inspection on Thursday. Officials accompanied by the complainant examined areas around the temple information centre and nearby areas.

Amidst tight security, the team carried out mahazar proceedings near a public toilet close to the Dharmasthala temple complex. They also inspected the location where the complainant reportedly stayed during previous work years at the temple.

The SIT has been questioning individuals connected to the temple and panchayat, with multiple site inspections underway. Officials indicated that Thursday's mahazar was standard procedure, with further forensic examinations potentially following, based on findings. The SIT plans to submit an interim report to the government shortly.

