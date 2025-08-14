Left Menu

SIT Probe Intensifies in Dharmasthala Mass Graves Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating alleged mass graves in Dharmasthala conducted an inspection near the temple complex. Accompanied by the complainant, the team scrutinized sites linked to the complaint. Further forensic analysis is anticipated, and the SIT is preparing an interim report for the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:14 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensified its investigation into the alleged discovery of mass graves in Dharmasthala by conducting a thorough spot inspection on Thursday. Officials accompanied by the complainant examined areas around the temple information centre and nearby areas.

Amidst tight security, the team carried out mahazar proceedings near a public toilet close to the Dharmasthala temple complex. They also inspected the location where the complainant reportedly stayed during previous work years at the temple.

The SIT has been questioning individuals connected to the temple and panchayat, with multiple site inspections underway. Officials indicated that Thursday's mahazar was standard procedure, with further forensic examinations potentially following, based on findings. The SIT plans to submit an interim report to the government shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

