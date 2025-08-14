Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: West Bengal Couple Found Dead in Puri Hotel

A couple from West Bengal was discovered dead in a Puri hotel room, hanging from the ceiling. The bodies were found after a foul smell was reported. The couple checked in on August 9, and authorities have informed the family while hotel staff are being questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has shocked the locals, a couple from West Bengal was found dead in a hotel room in Puri, Odisha, the police reported on Thursday.

The bodies were discovered hanging from the ceiling of their room on Chakratirtha Road, following reports of a foul odor emanating from the area. This prompted officers to forcibly enter the room where they made the grim discovery.

Puri Superintendent of Police, Pinak Mishra, stated that investigations are underway with the hotel staff being questioned, while the couple's family back in Kolkata has been notified of the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

