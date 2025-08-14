Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Puducherry Police Save Man from Sea

A police team in Puducherry courageously rescued a 49-year-old man attempting suicide in the Bay of Bengal. The man, M Joseph, was found intoxicated and distressed over a family dispute. The police, praised for their quick response, ensured his safe return home.

  • India

A heroic act of duty unfolded in Puducherry as a three-member police team courageously rescued a man attempting suicide in the Bay of Bengal.

The incident occurred following a tip-off from the public about a man struggling in the sea on Thursday. The officers acted swiftly, diving into the waters to save 49-year-old M Joseph from Tiruchi, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and troubled by a family dispute.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan ensured Joseph's safe return to his hometown. The commendable bravery and quick action of the police team received high praise from the department.

