Heroic Rescue: Puducherry Police Save Man from Sea

A heroic act of duty unfolded in Puducherry as a three-member police team courageously rescued a man attempting suicide in the Bay of Bengal.

The incident occurred following a tip-off from the public about a man struggling in the sea on Thursday. The officers acted swiftly, diving into the waters to save 49-year-old M Joseph from Tiruchi, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and troubled by a family dispute.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan ensured Joseph's safe return to his hometown. The commendable bravery and quick action of the police team received high praise from the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)