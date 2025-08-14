Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Transparency in Bihar Voter Roll Revisions

The Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to publish details of 65 lakh voters removed from Bihar's draft electoral rolls. The CPI(ML) Liberation highlights ongoing legality concerns of the SIR process and urges remedial measures to prevent disenfranchisement, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in electoral revisions.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose details of 65 lakh voters omitted from Bihar's draft electoral rolls, enhancing transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. This directive rejects ECI's previous reluctance to address concerns raised about the legality and fairness of the SIR process.

According to Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary, the order addresses key concerns about practical implementation but leaves unresolved the broader legality of the SIR process. The party calls for immediate corrective measures to prevent further disenfranchisement of voters, particularly targeting migrant workers unjustly excluded.

The court's interim order emphasizes the need for accessible information on omissions, urging the ECI to facilitate voter reinstatement. It also advocates for grievance-redressal and error-correction camps, underscoring the importance of upholding the constitutional mandate of universal adult suffrage.

