Bomb Hoax Shocker: Man Arrested for Threatening Mumbai Police

A 35-year-old man, Suraj Dharma Jadhav, was arrested Thursday for allegedly calling Mumbai police's main control room and threatening bomb blasts. Police officers from Vakola precinct detained him as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities were alerted when a threatening call was received, announcing bomb blasts in the city. Following this call, a case was registered against an unidentified suspect.

Investigators focused on Jadhav, identifying him as the caller due to previous similar threats. This development prompted his arrest, and the inquiry continues as officials gather more evidence regarding the incident.