Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot by BKI Operatives
The Punjab Police thwarted a major terror plot linked to Babbar Khalsa International, arresting two operatives as they conspired to attack government establishments. Led by operatives Harpreet and Gulshan Singh, the plan involved using grenades and was orchestrated by handlers abroad. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Punjab Police successfully interrupted a significant terror threat orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International, apprehending two operatives involved as the plan was underway. The men, Harpreet Singh and Gulshan Singh, were plotting to target government facilities using grenades.
The operation unfolded just before Independence Day, highlighting efforts to maintain regional safety. Harpreet and Gulshan Singh were arrested in possession of two hand grenades and a 9mm pistol with live ammunition.
Authorities revealed these individuals acted under the guidance of handlers in the UK, US, and Europe. Further investigations seek to uncover more about their operations and target plans.
