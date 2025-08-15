Left Menu

Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot by BKI Operatives

The Punjab Police thwarted a major terror plot linked to Babbar Khalsa International, arresting two operatives as they conspired to attack government establishments. Led by operatives Harpreet and Gulshan Singh, the plan involved using grenades and was orchestrated by handlers abroad. The investigation remains ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:14 IST
Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot by BKI Operatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police successfully interrupted a significant terror threat orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International, apprehending two operatives involved as the plan was underway. The men, Harpreet Singh and Gulshan Singh, were plotting to target government facilities using grenades.

The operation unfolded just before Independence Day, highlighting efforts to maintain regional safety. Harpreet and Gulshan Singh were arrested in possession of two hand grenades and a 9mm pistol with live ammunition.

Authorities revealed these individuals acted under the guidance of handlers in the UK, US, and Europe. Further investigations seek to uncover more about their operations and target plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025