Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Nabbed with Weaponry on Patiala-Ambala Highway

Punjab Police apprehended two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the Patiala-Ambala highway, recovering a Glock pistol and cartridges. The suspects, linked to over 15 criminal cases, were directed by foreign handlers. They were previously involved in a Fazilka murder and have operations stretching to Nepal.

In a significant law enforcement operation, Punjab Police arrested two members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang along the Patiala-Ambala highway. The individuals, identified as Akshay Delu and Ankit Bishnoi alias Kakkar, were found in possession of an Austria-made 9 mm Glock pistol and live ammunition.

The operation comes in the wake of intelligence indicating the duo's planned entry into the state under instructions from overseas-based handlers, Anmol and Arzoo Bishnoi. This arrest is part of a larger crackdown on the gang, notorious for heinous activities including murder, extortion, and other crimes across several states.

Officials revealed the gang's modus operandi involves fleeing to Nepal post-crime using secret hideouts. Additional investigation is underway to dismantle their network and uncover further connections related to their criminal activities, particularly in light of their involvement in a recent murder case in Fazilka.

