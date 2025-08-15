Judicial Countdown: Bolsonaro's Trial on the Horizon
Brazil's Supreme Court is moving closer to a trial for former President Jair Bolsonaro, with Justice Alexandre de Moraes requesting a trial schedule. Bolsonaro faces allegations of plotting a coup, charges he denies. The case is under the supervision of Justice Cristiano Zanin.
- Brazil
In a significant judicial development, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has urged for the scheduling of the trial against former President Jair Bolsonaro. The request was made to Justice Cristiano Zanin, according to court documents released on Thursday.
The case places Bolsonaro in a critical spotlight as he faces accusations of attempting to orchestrate a coup, allegations the ex-president has categorically denied.
The outcome of these proceedings could have substantial implications for Brazil's political landscape and the rule of law in the country.
