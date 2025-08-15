In a development raising eyebrows within China's diplomatic circuits, Sun Haiyan, a senior diplomat and former ambassador to Singapore, has been detained, sources say. Her detainment coincides with the questioning of Liu Jianchao, another high-profile diplomat noted for his potential to become China's foreign minister.

The disruption within the ranks follows the displacement of Qin Gang, a former foreign minister, stirring curiosity and concern over the lack of transparency surrounding these dampened diplomatic careers. China's government has refrained from commenting, adding to the air of mystery.

Amid intensifying tensions with Washington, the fate of these diplomats casts a shadow over China's foreign policy establishment. The diplomatic community holds its breath, waiting for clarity on the situation that's yet to unfold.