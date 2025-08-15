Hezbollah's Defiant Stance Amid Disarmament Tensions

Hezbollah sounded the alarm on Friday, hinting at civil war if Lebanon's government takes steps to confront or dismantle the organization. This comes as authorities aim to control arms under a U.S.-endorsed initiative following Israel's offensive against Hezbollah, an entity created four decades ago with support from Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Significant pressure mounts on Hezbollah to disarm, but the organization argues that such a move is premature as long as Israeli strikes continue on Lebanese territories. Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem, in a televised message, emphasized unity in Lebanon, cautioning against any attempts to oppose their group.

The Lebanese government's recent mandate directing the army to restrict weapons possession to state security forces has drawn Hezbollah's ire. Despite the heated atmosphere, Qassem mentioned that Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal movement, are holding off on protests, keeping doors open for dialogue to prevent undesired confrontations.

