Left Menu

Hezbollah's Defiant Stance Amid Disarmament Tensions

Hezbollah warns of possible civil war in Lebanon if the government attempts to disarm the group as part of a U.S.-backed plan. Hezbollah insists disarmament cannot occur until Israel ceases its military actions. While dialogue is still possible, Hezbollah is ready for protests if tensions escalate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:18 IST
Hezbollah's Defiant Stance Amid Disarmament Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah sounded the alarm on Friday, hinting at civil war if Lebanon's government takes steps to confront or dismantle the organization. This comes as authorities aim to control arms under a U.S.-endorsed initiative following Israel's offensive against Hezbollah, an entity created four decades ago with support from Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Significant pressure mounts on Hezbollah to disarm, but the organization argues that such a move is premature as long as Israeli strikes continue on Lebanese territories. Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem, in a televised message, emphasized unity in Lebanon, cautioning against any attempts to oppose their group.

The Lebanese government's recent mandate directing the army to restrict weapons possession to state security forces has drawn Hezbollah's ire. Despite the heated atmosphere, Qassem mentioned that Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal movement, are holding off on protests, keeping doors open for dialogue to prevent undesired confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025