German Ministers Face Criminal Complaint Over Afghan Deportations

Advocacy groups have taken legal action against Germany's foreign and interior ministers, accusing them of failing to safeguard Afghan nationals in Pakistan who hold German admission approvals. These individuals are at risk of deportation to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan following Pakistan's new policy demanding documented refugees to leave by September 1, a move criticized by the UN.

Among the affected are over 2,000 Afghans cleared for migration to Germany, a process now stalled under Germany's new government as it reassesses immigration policies. Refugee organizations PRO ASYL and Patenschaftsnetzwerk Ortskraefte have filed a criminal complaint, citing potential violations of Section 221 of the German Criminal Code by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

The NGOs argue the ministers have committed 'abandonment' by allowing deportations of refugees deemed vulnerable under Taliban rule, with claims of arrests and deportations escalating in recent weeks. Germany's response continues to unfold, with ongoing high-level discussions reported between German and Pakistani officials to address these critical humanitarian concerns.

