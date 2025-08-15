Left Menu

Pilgrimage to Karbala: A Journey of Faith

Majid al-Kareem embarks on a 500 km pilgrimage by foot through Iraq's deserts to honor the Prophet Mohammad's grandson, Hussein. This journey commemorates Arbaeen, a significant Shi'ite ritual. Despite challenges, Kareem's faith is unwavering. The pilgrimage culminates in the holy city of Karbala, a site of great spiritual importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:50 IST
Majid al-Kareem is ill-prepared as he sets off on a 500 km pilgrimage across the southern Iraqi desert, donning sandals and heavy black clothing under the relentless sun.

This arduous trek honors the martyrdom of Muslim Prophet Mohammad's grandson, Hussein, who was slain 1,400 years ago, as Kareem begins his journey at Ras al-Bisha.

Enduring scorching winds yet buoyed by unwavering faith, Kareem joins millions of Shi'ite Muslims in marking Arbaeen, a pilgrimage far surpassing Hajj in scale, as they converge on Karbala amid displays of hospitality and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

